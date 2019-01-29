Man hospitalized after shooting in Henderson

Police received a report of gunshots about 6 p.m. and responded to the 1000 block of American Pacific Drive, near Gibson Road, Henderson officer Katrina Rothmeyer said. There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is expected to survive after being shot Sunday evening in Henderson, police said.

Police received a report of gunshots about 6 p.m. and responded to the 1000 block of American Pacific Drive, near Gibson Road, Henderson officer Katrina Rothmeyer said. There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where his condition had stabilized and he was expected to survive, Rothmeyer said.

The shooter was still at large, Rothmeyer said about 8 p.m. Thursday. The preliminary investigation indicated the shooting appeared to be the result of a neighbor dispute, she said.

Nearby Touro University Nevada had advised students to shelter in place until they received an all-clear signal, according to message alerts sent out to students.

American Pacific was closed but has since reopened.

1000 American Pacific Drive, Henderson, NV