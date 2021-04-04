Man hospitalized in central valley shooting

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Las Vegas police said.

A man was hospitalized after a shooting in the central Las Vegas area on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Just before 1:45 p.m., Las Vegas police went to the 3700 block of University Center Drive, near Twain Avenue, after receiving reports of a man who was believed to have been shot in the chest area, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

Officers found the man in an apartment complex’s parking lot, Boxler said. Medical personnel took him to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

As of 4 p.m., Boxler said the man was alive and expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the shooting may report a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

