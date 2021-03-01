Man in critical condition after northeast Las Vegas police shooting

The man shot was armed with a knife, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. No officers were injured.

Police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting Monday, March 1, 2021 in northeast Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A man is in critical condition after a Las Vegas police shooting Monday afternoon in the northeast valley.

Just after noon, police received a call of a man walking through a desert area near Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue, possibly armed with a knife, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Sasha Larkin said during a news conference near the scene.

The first arriving officer saw the man armed with a knife and bleeding from the neck and the hands, Larkin said. The officer told the man to drop the knife, but the man came toward the officer and the officer fired his weapon, she said.

“The male went down and the officer immediately summoned for medical attention,” Larkin said.

Medical personnel took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was in critical condition as of Monday afternoon. No officers were injured, police had said.

Police closed several intersections to traffic in the area of Lamb and Carey as officers investigated.

Las Vegas police are expected to provide more details on the shooting this week. It marked Metro’s third police shooting this year.

