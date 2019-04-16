Man injured after breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home in Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was injured after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

About 5:40 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department received reports that a man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on the 1700 block of J Street, near Owens Avenue, and refused to leave, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

The ex-girlfriend hit the man over the head with an object and he left the apartment, he said.

The man was met by patrol officers and told them he had been shot at and hit over the head, Gordon said. He has a head injury, but it does not appear he was shot, he said. The man was taken to University Medical Center and his condition is unknown.

No further information was immediately available.