Man injured in east Las Vegas shooting

A man was hospitalized Monday night after a shooting in east Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5100 block of East Hacienda Avenue around 8:40 p.m. after a man called 911 to report that another man showed up at his house and said he was shot, Lt. David Gordon said.

He said patrol units, K9 units and air units canvassed the area but were unable to locate the shooter. The victim was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition with a single gunshot wound, Gordon said.

