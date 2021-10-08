76°F
Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2021 - 4:04 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was killed Tuesday in North Las Vegas.

Teonte Ward, 21, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office ruled.

Officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to the 1800 block of Helen Avenue, near West Carey Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard, after a report of gunfire, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas.

Police found Ward and woman who suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. Ward died at University Medical Center, police said.

Cuevas said Tuesday that police do not believe the shooting was a random act. It was unclear Friday afternoon if any arrests had been made.

Anyone with information may call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

