Man shot, another detained in east Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police are investigating the shooting of a man in east Las Vegas late Tuesday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating the shooting of a man in east Las Vegas late Tuesday night.

Police Lt. David Gordon said at 11:48 p.m. police were called to an apartment complex for a shooting in the 3900 block of East Cheyenne Avenue.

“An adult male was shot by an adult male suspect who fled the scene,” Gordon said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Details on the severity of his injuries were not released. Police were also trying to discern what led up to the shooting.

The person believed to be responsible for the shooting was later arrested in the area of Pecos Road and Cheyenne Avenue without incident. Their name was not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.