Man shot by officers in confrontation near Red Rock Canyon entrance

The man used his vehicle to ram law enforcement vehicles and was shot by at least one Nevada Highway Patrol trooper. He survived and was taken into custody, authorities said

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting involving the Nevada Highway Patrol at Red Rock Canyon on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Red Rock Canyon scenic loop is closed as the Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating an OIS involving NHP early Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting involving the Nevada Highway Patrol at Red Rock Canyon on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Red Rock Canyon scenic loop is closed as the Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating an OIS involving NHP early Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Red Rock Canyon scenic loop is closed as the Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating an OIS involving NHP early Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Red Rock Canyon scenic loop was closed early Thursday while a shooting near the visitor center involving the Nevada Highway Patrol was investigated.

Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said at a late morning news briefing that troopers, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department and Bureau of Land Management rangers responded before 8 a.m. to a report of a driver, possibly armed, in distress near the scenic loop entry.

When they arrived, the man used his vehicle to ram law enforcement vehicles and was shot, Smaka said. The man survived and was taken into custody, he said.

Smaka said authorities are investigating how many officers fired their weapons, though Metro said in an earlier news release that its officers did not discharge their weapons.

The Red Rock Canyon LV Twitter account tweeted about the closure just before 8 a.m. on a day when the park was to waive its usual entry fees for the Veterans Day holiday.

The Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive will be closed until further notice today. We know that lots of folks want to get out and enjoy the great weather for Veterans Day, so head to our website to check out alternate locations:

https://t.co/MucWTAsBO1 pic.twitter.com/2jjjZZRcPl — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) November 11, 2021

“The Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive will be closed until further notice today,” the tweet said. “We know that lots of folks want to get out and enjoy the great weather for Veterans Day, so head to our website to check out alternate locations.”

The tweet then directed people to an online web page that lists trails outside the 13-mile scenic loop.

Metro issued a news release a short time later saying it was investigating the incident.

The closure disrupted plans for a hiking trip for Steve Kulczyk and his family who were visiting Las Vegas from Buffalo, New York.

“We are out here on vacation in Las Vegas, been coming here for years,” he said. “Red Rock is always one of the places we stop. We love hiking the trails but we got here and saw this.”

Kulczyk said he and family were changing plans but described it as a minor inconvenience after learning there was a shooting involving an NHP trooper.

“We just hope no one has been killed or seriously injured,” he said. “That’s all we are really thinking about right now.”

Diana Reyes of San Francisco, visiting Las Vegas this week to celebrate her birthday with friends, arrived to take an e-bike tour at the scenic loop only to discover the loop closed with police blocking the entry.

“I’m pretty shocked,” she said. “I thought Las Vegas was a lot safer. We were looking at the local news and there is a lot of shooting going on.”

Inconvenienced local who came to hike on a fee-free day expressed dismay that a shooting happened at such a beautiful place.

“I thought the park was full at first because it’s a fee free day but then I saw the crime scene back there,” said hiker Frank Imparto of Las Vegas. “It’s kind of surprising it could happen at a place like this. Everybody comes here for recreation and not to really bring any bad intentions.”

Imparto said he would likely drive to Mount Charleston to get his hike in. Las Vegas hiker Drew Kaufmann expressed similar sentiments, saying, “Today’s plans have changed but it could be worse for someone else.”

Along the highway multiple tourists stopped along the roadside to ask reporters what was going on. Some got out and took snapshots of the massive police presence on the loop with dozens of police vehicles parked in front of the mountainous background.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.