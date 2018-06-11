Man shot hiding in woman’s bathroom in southwest Las Vegas

A man was hospitalized early Monday morning after he was shot at a home in the southwest valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was hospitalized early Monday morning after he was shot at a home in the southwest valley.

A “female acquaintance” drove the man to a hospital about 2 a.m. after her boyfriend shot him at a home on the 9100 block of McGinnis Ave., near Warm Springs and Fort Apache roads, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said the man hid in an upstairs bathroom when the woman’s boyfriend knocked on the front door. The boyfriend entered the home, kicked down the bathroom door and pointed a gun at the man’s head before shooting him in the knee., Gordon said.

The shooter fled the scene and is still at large, Gordon said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

9100 block of McGinnis Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada