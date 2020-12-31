Man shot in attempted Christmas Eve robbery identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified one of the two men who was critically wounded in a Christmas Eve shooting.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David McMillan, 45, of Las Vegas, died Christmas Day after he was shot on Dec. 24 on the 5400 block of Mountain Vista Street, near Russell Road, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers were called at 4:30 a.m. after a shootout between a man in his late 20s and two attempted robbers who approached his car, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time.

The victim of the near-robbery and one of the suspects were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds, Spencer said. Both men were taken by ambulance to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition Christmas Eve.

It was unclear if McMillan was the suspect in the robbery or the person initially listed as a man in his 20s.

His cause of death was ruled a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the manner of death was homicide.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call Metro homicide at 702-828-3521.

