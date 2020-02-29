Man shot, killed by Henderson police

A man was shot and killed by Henderson police in an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

Henderson police investigate an officer-involved shooting near Cabana Blanca Street and Viento Del Montagna Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot and killed by Henderson police in an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

The incident happened at the 800 block of Viento Del Montagna Avenue, Henderson Police Department said on Twitter around 2:15 p.m. It’s a residential neighborhood near Las Palmas Entrada Avenue, east of Gibson Road.

Police said the man “aggressed officers” and was holding a knife. Two officers shot at the man.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.