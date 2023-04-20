Man suspected of firing over 24 shots from AR-15-type rifle during fight

His girlfriend told police that the man shot at her and her 12-year-old daughter at a home in northeast Las Vegas.

Eddie Radon (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly firing more than two dozen rounds from an AR-15-style rifle into his house, a neighbor’s home and car during a violent argument with his girlfriend.

Eddie Levall Radon, 40, was arrested Friday following a report he tried to shoot his girlfriend and her 12-year-old daughter inside their home in the 3000 block of Full Sail Drive near East Gowan Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

His girlfriend, who was not identified by police, told officers that once she and her daughter returned from soccer practice Thursday night, Radon, who was drinking alcohol, flew into a rage when she declined his suggestion they go on a vacation to California and also to take a shower together, the arrest report said.

The girlfriend told police that Radon punched her in the face, started to strangle her and said, “You’re going to die tonight,” according to the department’s arrest report.

When the girlfriend barricaded herself behind a dresser in a locked bedroom, Radon fired shots from an AR-15-type rifle into the door, the bullets just missing her as she sat on the floor, police stated.

Radon broke the door down, “said they were all going to die,” ordered the girlfriend to leave the house and followed her “with his AR-15 slung around his neck,” officers said.

While they were outside, some neighbors approached them because one of the rounds hit their residence, tried to calm Radon down but fled when they saw his rifle, according to police.

As he turned to reenter the house, the girlfriend got in her car, drove away with her daughter and called 911, police said in the report.

Crime scene investigators located 27 bullet casings and 28 bullet impacts, mostly in Radon’s home, plus one on the neighbor’s house and one on a nearby resident’s car, police said.

In North Las Vegas Justice Court, Radon is facing charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, first degree kidnapping, attempted domestic battery by strangulation, child abuse and 27 counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure, according to court records.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 2, court records show.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.