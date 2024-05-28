92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

3 people killed in suspected Henderson murder-suicide identified

Henderson police investigate a suspected murder-suicide at an apartment complex on May 19, 2024 ...
Henderson police investigate a suspected murder-suicide at an apartment complex on May 19, 2024. (Morian Gutierrez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police investigate a suspected murder-suicide at an apartment complex on May 19, 2024 ...
Henderson police investigate a suspected murder-suicide at an apartment complex on May 19, 2024. (Morian Gutierrez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Review-Journal file)
Motorist killed in Henderson crash
Wines from Azzurra Wine Bar, set to open on June 7, 2024, in Henderson, in the Las Vegas Valley ...
Popular Italian restaurant in Henderson adding a wine bar
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye
Pedestrian critical after being stuck by car in Henderson
Emmanuel Almonor (Henderson Police Department)
Henderson police arrest suspect on fraud charges
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2024 - 3:37 pm
 
Updated May 29, 2024 - 11:31 am

Three people killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Henderson have been identified.

The “domestic-related” shooting was reported about 3:20 p.m. on May 19 in the 3000 block of High View Drive, according to Henderson police.

The 911 caller told a dispatcher that his friend had shot his ex-girlfriend and her estranged husband before taking his own life, police said.

Police found the three people dead at the scene, near Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway.

The coroner’s office said the victims were Kathryn Russell, 33, and Kevin Jeanty, 37.

The suspected shooter was identified as Coa Heiden, 28.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Motorist killed in Henderson crash
recommend 2
Pedestrian killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
recommend 3
Shooting victim found dead east of Las Vegas Strip
recommend 4
Man, 67, faces murder charge in shooting east of Strip, records show
recommend 5
Las Vegas trans teen identified as shooting victim
recommend 6
Victim fatally shot during street marijuana sale, police say