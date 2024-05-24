77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Suspect in deadly Las Vegas weekend shooting in custody

Metro police remain at the scene of a triple shooting in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road ...
Metro police remain at the scene of a triple shooting in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2024. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Keveon Glenn (Metropolitan Police Department)
Keveon Glenn (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
Colin Czech, a murder suspect, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice ...
Man accused of eating murder victim’s body parts found competent to face charges
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roommates’ dispute turns deadly in northwest Las Vegas neighborhood
Husband of UMC doctor sentenced to prison for killing wife
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Victim killed in northwest Las Vegas street fight identified
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2024 - 9:10 am
 
Updated May 24, 2024 - 9:38 am

A suspect is in custody in a deadly shooting this past weekend in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Keveon Glenn, 29, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The shooting, reported about 4 p.m. Saturday, stemmed from a street fight in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Drive, near Buffalo Road south of Cheyenne Avenue, Metro said.

Carl Chester Jr., 41, died at the scene, while the two others were hospitalized with injuries not deemed life-threatening, police said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
A teen is accused of killing a woman. Police say it started over cigarettes
recommend 2
Police investigate shooting death in downtown Las Vegas
recommend 3
Shooting victim found dead east of Las Vegas Strip
recommend 4
Motorcyclist dies after crash involving DUI suspect
recommend 5
2 injured in east Las Vegas Valley shooting
recommend 6
Suspect arrested in fatal east Las Vegas shooting