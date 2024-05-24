Suspect in deadly Las Vegas weekend shooting in custody
A suspect is in custody in a deadly shooting this past weekend in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
Keveon Glenn, 29, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
The shooting, reported about 4 p.m. Saturday, stemmed from a street fight in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Drive, near Buffalo Road south of Cheyenne Avenue, Metro said.
Carl Chester Jr., 41, died at the scene, while the two others were hospitalized with injuries not deemed life-threatening, police said.
