Man wounded in shooting in Henderson neighborhood

The shooting happened in the 300 block of East Taylor Street, Henderson police said.

A man was shot and wounded Wednesday night in Henderson.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of East Taylor Street, Henderson police said in a statement.

”Officers and Fire personnel arrived on scene and located a male subject bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound,” the statement said. “The wounded subject was transported to a local area hospital for injuries sustained.”

No other injuries were reported.