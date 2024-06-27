Man wounded in shooting in Henderson neighborhood
The shooting happened in the 300 block of East Taylor Street, Henderson police said.
A man was shot and wounded Wednesday night in Henderson.
The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of East Taylor Street, Henderson police said in a statement.
”Officers and Fire personnel arrived on scene and located a male subject bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound,” the statement said. “The wounded subject was transported to a local area hospital for injuries sustained.”
No other injuries were reported.