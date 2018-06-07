Man wounded, suspect arrested in central Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley that left one person wounded.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a crash on Sands Avenue just north of the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday afternoon, June 7, 2018. A car driven by a shooting suspect crashed into another vehicle near Sands and Koval Lane. The suspect was taken into custody. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded Thursday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley.

At about 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at Teddy Drive and Merritt Avenue, near Sahara Avenue. Officers found a man at the intersection with a gunshot wound, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release, and he was taken to University Medical Center.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area matching the description of the suspect’s car, but the vehicle did not stop, police said.

Police pursued the vehicle to the area of Sands Avenue and Koval Lane, where the suspect hit another vehicle, ran from the car and was taken into custody nearby, police said.

The intersection of Sands and Koval is shut down as police investigate.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

