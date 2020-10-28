71°F
Metro investigating fatal shooting by police in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 12:12 am
 
Updated October 28, 2020 - 12:02 pm

A man was fatally shot by Las Vegas police at a northeast Las Vegas convenience store late Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Pecos Road, near East Carey Avenue, police Capt. Sasha Larkin said.

Larkin said detectives went to a business on Pecos to follow up on a shooting that occurred earlier in the evening. Police were investigating the possibility that a suspect in the earlier shooting worked at the business.

“Officers entered the business and saw the suspect involved in the shooting earlier that evening,” Larkin said. “They immediately told him to put his hands in the air. The suspect initially complied, but then he turned on the officers and reached for a handgun he had in his waistband, and the officers fired at the suspect.

“They took him into custody and immediately summoned medical attention,” Larkin said. “Medical arrived and, unfortunately, they pronounced the suspect deceased.”

It was the 17th police shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The names of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours, per police policy.

The Clark County coroner had not released the name of the person shot as of Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Las Vegas police force investigation team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal assistant city editor Jeff Mosier and digital content producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.

