Metro investigating officer-involved shooting in central Las Vegas

The Thursday night incident near South Rancho and West Charleston boulevards is the second officer-involved shooting in two days and 10th of the year for Metro.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in central Las Vegas.

The shooting occurred at an unknown time Thursday evening near South Rancho and West Charleston boulevards.

No other details were immediately available.

The police shooting was the second in as many days after police shot and killed a man early Wednesday after a crime spree in the southwest valley resulted in the death of his mother and another man. It was the ninth officer-involved shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.