Shootings

Metro investigating officer-involved shooting in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2023 - 10:21 pm
 
Updated December 28, 2023 - 11:14 pm
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in central Las Vegas.

The shooting occurred at an unknown time Thursday evening near South Rancho and West Charleston boulevards.

No other details were immediately available.

The police shooting was the second in as many days after police shot and killed a man early Wednesday after a crime spree in the southwest valley resulted in the death of his mother and another man. It was the ninth officer-involved shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Boy, 13, fatally shot in North Las Vegas
By / RJ

North Las Vegas police officers responded at about 8 p.m. to a report of a 13-year-old boy who had been shot in the 3200 block of Fountain Falls Way.

