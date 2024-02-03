Metro officer wounded in shooting at U.S. 95 and Charleston
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer was wounded in a shooting in the east valley Friday evening.
A Las Vegas police officer was wounded in a shooting Friday evening at U.S. Highway 95 and Charleston Boulevard.
The officer was rushed to University Medical Center where he was reported in stable condition, while a person described as a suspect was detained, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
