Shootings

Metro officer wounded in shooting at U.S. 95 and Charleston

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2024 - 6:06 pm
 
Updated February 2, 2024 - 6:47 pm
Police gather outside University Medical Center after a Metro officer was injured in a shooting ...
Police gather outside University Medical Center after a Metro officer was injured in a shooting at US 95 and East Charleston Boulevard on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Traffic backs up on southbound Boulder Highway as traffic is diverted off of U.S. 95 Friday, Fe ...
Traffic backs up on southbound Boulder Highway as traffic is diverted off of U.S. 95 Friday, February 2, 2024, after a Metro officer was shot and wounded at U.S. 95 and Charleston Boulevard. (NDOT)

A Las Vegas police officer was wounded in a shooting Friday evening at U.S. Highway 95 and Charleston Boulevard.

The officer was rushed to University Medical Center where he was reported in stable condition, while a person described as a suspect was detained, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com

