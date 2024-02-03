Metro officer wounded in shooting at U.S. 95 and Charleston

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer was wounded in a shooting in the east valley Friday evening.

Police gather outside University Medical Center after a Metro officer was injured in a shooting at US 95 and East Charleston Boulevard on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Traffic backs up on southbound Boulder Highway as traffic is diverted off of U.S. 95 Friday, February 2, 2024, after a Metro officer was shot and wounded at U.S. 95 and Charleston Boulevard. (NDOT)

A Las Vegas police officer was wounded in a shooting Friday evening at U.S. Highway 95 and Charleston Boulevard.

The officer was rushed to University Medical Center where he was reported in stable condition, while a person described as a suspect was detained, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com