61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Metro officers involved in east Las Vegas Valley shooting ID’d

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in the area of East Owe ...
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in the area of East Owens and North Eastern avenues in Las Vegas. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Henderson Police Department vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Man killed in shooting near Henderson shopping center
North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police probe man’s shooting death in North Las Vegas
Shooting involving police officer investigated in east Las Vegas Valley
VIDEO: Police release more body camera footage from Brandon Durham shooting
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2024 - 10:28 am
 

The officers involved in a shooting Thursday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley have been identified, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Officer Justin Lee, 38, has been employed with Metro since 2021, and Officer Victor Robinson, 36, has been employed with Metro since 2017.

Both officers are currently assigned to the Tourist Safety Division, Downtown Area Command.

The officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES