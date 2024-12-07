Metro officers involved in east Las Vegas Valley shooting ID’d

The officers involved in a shooting Thursday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley have been identified, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in the area of East Owens and North Eastern avenues in Las Vegas. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officer Justin Lee, 38, has been employed with Metro since 2021, and Officer Victor Robinson, 36, has been employed with Metro since 2017.

Both officers are currently assigned to the Tourist Safety Division, Downtown Area Command.

The officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.