Metro seeks eyewitnesses, video of Beam Hall shooting area

Police detectives are seeking video and eyewitnesses in the 15 minutes leading up to noon Wednesday to help with their investigation.

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting on the UNLV campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police tape remains on a tree outside the entrance to the Frank and Estella Beam Hall following the shooting Dec. 6 on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Police are seeking eyewitnesses and video from the Beam Hall area to assist them in the investigation of the fatal shootings Wednesday on the UNLV campus.

The Homicide Section of the Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for assistance in the investigation.

“Anyone who was on the UNLV campus near Beam Hall and the Student Union Building, taking video during the timeframe of 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., December 6th, is urged to reach out to detectives at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com,” a new release states.

During a Thursday briefing on the incident, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahiil said detectives had not been able to determine a solid timeline of the shooting sequence in the upper floors of Beam Hall.

The shooter was fatally wounded by a UNLV police officer outside of Beam Hall to end the incident, but not before three UNLV professors were killed and a visiting professor was wounded.

Police radio messages from the incident were released earlier Friday.

