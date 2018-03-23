More than an hour of footage of Las Vegas gunman released by MGM

MGM Resorts released more than an hour of security footage of Oct. 1 gunman Stephen Paddock. In the Mandalay Bay videos released to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, gunman Stephen Paddock appears calm and collected as he begins executing the setup for the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Various security footage shots of Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay. MGM Resorts

In a series of Mandalay Bay surveillance videos released Thursday to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, gunman Stephen Paddock appears calm and collected as he begins executing the setup for the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A video with a time stamp of 2:50 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 shows Paddock carrying nothing but what looks like a computer bag over his shoulder as he checks into the hotel at the VIP check-in counter.

That same day at 4:55 p.m., Paddock pulls a Chrysler Pacifica minivan up to the valet area, where a parking attendant sees to the vehicle while a bellman unloads luggage onto a cart. Paddock accompanies the bellman to his room with the luggage, using a service elevator.

A video with a time stamp of 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 shows Paddock arriving again at the valet area, where another bellman unloads additional luggage onto a cart.

Paddock again accompanies the bellman and his luggage cart using the service elevator.

At 11:09 p.m. Paddock interacts with somebody behind a counter in the high-limit slot area and begins to play video poker. A staff member greets him, and they shake hands. He walks back to his room at 7:08 the next morning.

Nearly 15 hours later, at 9:47 p.m., video footage again shows Paddock with his vehicle at the valet area, with another bellman loading luggage onto a cart. A bellman takes Paddock to the service elevator, and Paddock gets inside with his luggage cart to go to his room.

At 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, Paddock again begins gambling in the high-limit slot area. He buys something at a hotel shop 40 minutes after midnight and returns to gambling.

Video footage with a time stamp of 1:21 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 shows Paddock walking through the hotel.

At 5:58 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 Paddock is again at the valet area. This time, he unloads just a few bags that he manages on his own. He takes an elevator to his room.

Saturday afternoon, Paddock carries two more bags to his room from his vehicle and then is back in the high-limit slot area by 3:35 p.m. He gambles through the night.

Sunday, Oct. 1, at 12:16 p.m. Paddock gets into a hotel valet elevator after waiting for passengers to unload. He retrieves two more pieces of luggage and is last seen in this video entering the revolving entrance doors to Mandalay Bay.

At 10:05 that night, he opened fire from his 32nd-floor suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more before killing himself. Thousands of rounds of ammunition and two dozen firearms were found in his hotel room.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.