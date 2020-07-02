Nevada Highway Patrol releases bodycam video of fatal shooting

Nevada Highway Patrol said the man who was fatally shot by a trooper last week during a traffic stop in Elko was a convicted felon who shot at least three times at the trooper.

The Nevada Highway Patrol released body camera and dashcam footage from a traffic stop where a man was fatally shot by a trooper in Elko. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Nevada Highway Patrol bodycam)

The man fatally shot by a trooper Friday night during a traffic stop in Elko shot at least three times at the trooper, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

Aaron Keller, 30, of Spring Creek was on probation for burglary when he was pulled over for suspected drunken driving by trooper Jacob Evans, 25, of the Highway Patrol’s Northern Command, at about 10:20 p.m, according to a video briefing provided by Lt. Col. Daniel Solow.

Highway Patrol released body camera and dashcam footage from the traffic stop, which showed Keller running from Evans 13 seconds after being asked to step out of his car. During a foot chase, Evans warns he will be deploying a Taser, which is when Keller fires toward Evans.

Solow said Keller fired three or four shots with a .380 semi-automatic handgun. Evans then fired seven shots, all of which hit Keller.

Keller was pronounced dead at the scene, Solow said.

Evans has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is being conducted by the Elko Police Department.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.