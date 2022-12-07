49°F
No charges expected in killing outside North Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2022 - 8:55 am
 
The Lucky Club at Cheyenne Avenue and Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 6, 2 ...
The Lucky Club at Cheyenne Avenue and Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that a man who was shot earlier this year and died last week was killed in a homicide, but police said Tuesday that no arrests were expected in the man’s death.

Ellis Banks, 36, died Nov. 28 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from complications of quadriplegia and a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Banks was shot just after midnight on March 12 in the parking lot of the Lucky Club Hotel and Casino, at 3227 Civic Center Drive, according to a statement from North Las Vegas police officer Alex Cuevas.

Banks was left paralyzed, and Cuevas said Banks refused to talk to police about the shooting.

“Based on the interview and video surveillance gathered from The Lucky Club, detectives concluded that the other party acted in self-defense,” Cuevas wrote in a statement to the Review-Journal.

The shooter was not identified, and Cuevas said Tuesday said the killing was still ruled self-defense.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

