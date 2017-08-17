None hurt, 2 arrested after shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Two people are in custody after shots were fired Thursday on The Strip.

Harrah's on the Strip in Las Vegas. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured in the 3:35 a.m. shooting just outside of Harrah’s, 3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi. Two people were arrested shortly after the shooting, he said.

The sidewalk in front of Harrah’s is closed off while police investigate, Kisfalvi said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

