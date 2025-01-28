North Las Vegas driver injured after possible road-rage shooting

A driver was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning that North Las Vegas police believe may have stemmed from a road-rage incident.

Man accused of hitting Henderson police sergeant with car indicted

Slain NLV tattoo artist remembered at vigil: ‘We miss her so much’

Suspect in Tupac Shakur slaying faces new charge

Tupac slaying suspect accused of ‘mutual combat’ with inmate

A driver was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning that North Las Vegas police believe may have stemmed from a road-rage incident.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the incident occurred near Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street.

Authorities said that while the incident is still under investigation, “it does appear to have stemmed from a road-rage incident.”

One driver was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition, police said.

Authorities noted that the other driver remained at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.