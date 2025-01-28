45°F
Shootings

North Las Vegas driver injured after possible road-rage shooting

North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2025 - 9:09 am
 

A driver was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning that North Las Vegas police believe may have stemmed from a road-rage incident.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the incident occurred near Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street.

Authorities said that while the incident is still under investigation, “it does appear to have stemmed from a road-rage incident.”

One driver was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition, police said.

Authorities noted that the other driver remained at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

