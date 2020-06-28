North Las Vegas police investigating after elderly couple found dead

North Las Vegas police are investigating after a couple was found deceased in their home.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating after an elderly couple was found deceased in their home.

Police were called at 4:40 p.m. to a house near West Lone Mountain Road and North Decatur Boulevard where a 68-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man were found deceased, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas police department￼.

A firearm was found next to the deceased couple, police said.

The victims will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of kin.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.