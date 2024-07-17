89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

North Las Vegas police look to ID suspect in road-rage shooting that injured teen

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a road rage ...
North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a road rage shooting that left a teenager seriously injured. (Courtesy North Las Vegas Police Department)
More Stories
This aerial photo of the Butler Farm Show, site of the Saturday, July 13, 2024 Trump campaign r ...
‘Something went wrong’: Parallels seen between Oct. 1 shooting, Trump assassination attempt
Eric Adams (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Report sheds light on North Las Vegas shootings that left 5 dead
3rd suspect arrested after fight turns to fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas
The Metropolitan Police Department investigated a shooting Friday, July 12, 2024, that left one ...
Northwest Las Vegas shooting victim identified
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2024 - 6:27 am
 
Updated July 17, 2024 - 6:31 am

The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a road-rage shooting that left a teenager seriously injured.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at about 6:50 p.m. May 12 in the area of Clayton Street and Craig Road.

North Las Vegas police detectives said they believe the incident started as the result of a road-rage incident that later ended in a shooting.

Authorities said an 18-year-old male victim, who was driving a gray BMW sedan, was seriously injured in the incident.

According to police, the person of interest is described as a darker-skinned adult male, who was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt. The vehicle of interest is described as a newer model white Chevrolet Malibu.

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a road rage ...
North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a road rage shooting that left a teenager seriously injured. (Courtesy North Las Vegas Police Department)

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
2nd suspect arrested after fight turns to fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas
recommend 2
Henderson officers shoot man who pulled gun during chase, police say
recommend 3
Las Vegas police identify officer who shot knife-wielding man
recommend 4
Las Vegas police shoot knife-wielding man outside east valley business
recommend 5
Las Vegas police officers who shot knife-wielding suspect identified
recommend 6
Man injured after shot during robbery in west Las Vegas Valley