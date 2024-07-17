North Las Vegas police look to ID suspect in road-rage shooting that injured teen

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a road-rage shooting that left a teenager seriously injured.

(Courtesy North Las Vegas Police Department)

The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a road-rage shooting that left a teenager seriously injured.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at about 6:50 p.m. May 12 in the area of Clayton Street and Craig Road.

North Las Vegas police detectives said they believe the incident started as the result of a road-rage incident that later ended in a shooting.

Authorities said an 18-year-old male victim, who was driving a gray BMW sedan, was seriously injured in the incident.

According to police, the person of interest is described as a darker-skinned adult male, who was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt. The vehicle of interest is described as a newer model white Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.