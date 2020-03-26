Nye County deputy wounded, 19-year-old killed in Pahrump shooting

The deputy who was shot was transported to University Medical Center, authorities said.

A 19-year-old man who fired a shotgun at Nye County sheriff’s detectives was killed and a detective was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Pahrump.

The shooting happened at 10:42 p.m. at a house in the 1000 block of Warehouse Road.

The suspect — Matthew Moore of Pahrump — was pronounced dead at the scene, Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said in a video statement released Friday.

Brian Cooper — one of two detectives involved in the incident — was injured and is in stable condition at University Medical Center, “where he’s recovering,” Wehrly said. He has been employed by the Nye County Sheriff’s Department for five years.

Logan Gibbs, who has been with the department for 11 years, is on paid leave, Wehrly said.

Cooper and Gibbs are assigned to the street crimes, narcotics and gang unit, and they’re members of the special weapons and tactics team.

At 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers received a 911 call about a stabbing that had just occurred on Surrey Lane in Pahrump. Detectives interviewed a person on scene and learned the suspect was Moore, Wehrly said.

The investigation revealed Moore had attempted to rob the victim of the belt he was wearing by knifepoint, Wehrly said. During the robbery attempt, Moore cut the victim’s neck with a knife.

Moore had a “violent criminal history” that included domestic battery, robbery and burglary incidents, Wehrly said, and an arrest for robbery.

Detectives learned Moore lived on Warehouse Road in Pahrump. Cooper and Gibbs went to Moore’s home to interview him about his involvement in the attempted robbery.

Cooper knocked on the front door while Gibbs stood on the north side of the residence. Cooper talked with Moore’s mother at the front door.

Moore’s mother told Cooper she had to “put the dogs up and that she would return in a moment,” Wehrly said. Several seconds later, she opened the door again.

As Moore’s mother approached the detective in the doorway, Moore came up from behind his mother and was armed with a shotgun, Wehrly said.

Moore pointed the shotgun at Cooper and fired a round over his mother’s left shoulder, Wehrly said, striking Cooper in the chest.

Moore then fired a second round at Cooper, Wehrly said. Cooper’s ballistic vest was effective in stopping both of the rounds.

Moore fired a third round at Cooper. Cooper returned fire with two rounds from his duty-issued handgun, Wehrly said, but it was ineffective in stopping Moore.

During the exchange of gunfire, Cooper fell and landed on his back on the ground.

“Moore stood over detective Cooper, lying helpless on his back, as Moore racked the fourth round into the chamber of the shotgun and fired it point (blank) at detective Cooper,” Wehrly said.

Moore racked a fifth round into the shotgun and pointed it at Cooper, “preparing to execute the detective,” Wehrly said.

Before Moore was able to fire the fifth round, Gibbs fired his duty-issued handgun at Moore approximately 13 times and struck him about a dozen times, hitting him in the back and arm, and once in the back of the head, Wehrly said.

During the investigation, the Nye County Sheriff’s Department determined Moore had several anti-law enforcement posts on his Facebook page, Wehrly said. One of them advocated for shooting law enforcement during a traffic stop.

A video on Moore’s Facebook page showed him shooting a pile on rubbish on the ground in a way that’s similar to how he advanced toward and shot Cooper, Wehrly said.

Moore’s mother, “who was also a victim, was extremely cooperative to this investigation,” Wehrly said.

Body-worn camera footage shows the mother begging her son to stop advancing on Cooper, Wehrly said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family during this trying time.”

Both detectives were wearing body cameras, which were activated, Wehrly said. There’s also video from a nearby home’s surveillance system that captured the shooting.

It was the second officer-involved shooting this year in Nye County.

Reporter Dalton LaFerney contributed to this story.

