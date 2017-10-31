Officer accidentally fired weapon in Las Vegas gunman’s Mandalay Bay suite

A Metropolitan Police Department officer accidentally discharged his weapon inside the Mandalay Bay gunman’s suite the night of the Oct. 1 mass shooting, the Clark County sheriff confirmed Monday.

A broken window is covered at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, as seen Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The police firearm went off inside the suite sometime after officers made entry, the sheriff said. But the round or rounds were not fired in the same room where gunman Stephen Paddock was found dead with what has been described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“It happened and we’re investigating it, just like we do with any officer-involved use of force,” Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Nobody was struck.”

It’s unclear what caused the officer in question, who has not been named, to discharge his weapon.

The sheriff also confirmed Monday that the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay, where the gunman’s corner suite was located, did not have security cameras facing the gunman’s room or the stairwell door that Paddock had apparently sealed sometime before the mass shooting. The only cameras on the floor faced the elevators.

FBI Las Vegas spokeswoman Sandra Breault has repeatedly declined to speak about the investigation.

Fifty-eight people were killed and more than 500 were injured during the mass shooting, which began shortly after 10 p.m. on the last night of the Route 91 Harvest festival.

Lombardo previously said a group of officers breached the gunman’s hotel suite at 11:20 p.m., about an hour after the gunman stopped firing his weapons for unknown reasons.

The gunman’s motive remains a mystery, and nearly a month after the shooting, several more straightforward questions about the shooting have not been addressed or answered.

As of Monday, the Clark County coroner’s office had not released the gunman’s official cause or manner of death.

