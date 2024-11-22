Las Vegas officer who killed man was dispatched to home 24 hours earlier

The officer who shot and killed Brandon Durham on Nov. 12 was dispatched to his house after Durham called to trespass a “house guest” on Nov. 10, police records show.

In 911 call, man killed by Las Vegas police said attacker was ‘going to kill everyone’

The home of Brandon Durham, where he was shot and killed by police after calling them for help due to a home invasion last week, is seen on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In a frame grab from a body-worn camera video provided by the Metropolitan Police Department, an intruder identified as Alejandra Boudreaux left, and Brandon Durham are seen struggling over a knife before Durham was shot by Officer Alexander Bookman on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Las Vegas police officer who shot and killed Brandon Durham on Nov. 12 was also dispatched to Durham’s house just over 24 hours earlier after Durham called to trespass a “house guest,” police records show.

A report from a computer-aided dispatch system, which is used by police dispatchers and 911 operators to record incidents, showed that Durham called police late at night on Nov. 10.

In audio recordings of Durham’s calls with 911 dispatchers obtained by the Review-Journal, Durham can be heard telling police that he has a “house guest” who won’t leave his address on Wine River Drive.

Durham told police that he wanted to trespass this house guest, whose name was redacted in the audio but who was referred to as “Marie” on the computer-aided dispatch report.

Marie is Alejandra Boudreaux’s middle name, court records show. Boudreaux has been charged with home invasion since police said she was found struggling over a knife in Durham’s home the night Durham was shot by Metro officer Alexander Bookman.

“My and my kid are here,” Durham told a 911 operator on Nov. 10. “This person won’t leave.”

Durham said they had been friends at first but that he wanted the person trespassed before things escalated. He described his former friend as a bigger man wearing a wig who “seems like he’s on something.”

“I don’t want to get in any tussle,” Durham told a 911 operator. When the operator informed him that anyone who is trespassed would be arrested if they returned to the property, Durham said that he did want “Marie” to be trespassed.

Police records show that just after midnight on Nov. 11, Bookman was dispatched to Durham’s address in response to his 911 call.

The report does not show whether or not Bookman interacted with Durham the day before Bookman shot and killed him. It does show that Durham’s “friend” agreed to leave his home.

Metro had not yet responded to requests for comment on whether anyone was trespassed, or on whether Bookman had previously met Durham, or Boudreaux, prior to the shooting on Nov. 12.