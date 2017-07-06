Pahrump man arrested in July 4th shooting at apartment complex

A Pahrump man was arrested Tuesday on attempted murder and domestic battery charges, the Nye County sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Shawndarro Marcel Thomas. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

A Pahrump man was arrested on attempted murder and domestic battery charges in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex on July 4th, the Nye County sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Just before noon, Pahrump police responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Dandelion Street, the sheriff’s office said. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper chest.

He was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas to be treated for life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

A woman at the scene told police that the gunman had assaulted her before opening fire, the sheriff’s office said. She was treated at Desert View Hospital for her injuries. The Nye County sheriff’s office did not disclose her condition.

Police later arrested a suspect in the shooting and domestic battery, identifying him as Shawndarro M. Thomas, 26, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held at the Nye County Detention Center on $203,000 bail.

