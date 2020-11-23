56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Shootings

Person in custody after woman shot in west Las Vegas

Woman critical after being shot in west Las Vegas (GlennPuit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2020 - 7:16 am
 
Updated November 23, 2020 - 7:44 am
Las Vegas police investigate the shooting of a woman in the 1300 block of Kari Lee Court, near ...
Las Vegas police investigate the shooting of a woman in the 1300 block of Kari Lee Court, near Rainbow and Charleston boulevards, on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were investigating the shooting of a woman early Monday in west Las Vegas.

The crime scene was in the 1300 block of Kari Lee Court, near North Rainbow Boulevard and West Charleston Boulevard. Police taped off the entryway to apartments at the scene.

Lt. David Gordon said the woman was shot in her abdomen at 5:51 a.m. She was in critical condition at a hospital.

The suspected shooter was in police custody, Gordon said.

A man who was standing at the edge of the crime scene — and who did not give his name — said the shooting involved two of his family members, and the victim. He described it as a domestic shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
2
Las Vegas police union files complaint over COVID punishments
Las Vegas police union files complaint over COVID punishments
3
Las Vegas restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 limits
Las Vegas restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 limits
4
Nevada casinos face 25% occupancy limit under new COVID rules
Nevada casinos face 25% occupancy limit under new COVID rules
5
Las Vegas landlords moving ahead with evictions despite CDC order
Las Vegas landlords moving ahead with evictions despite CDC order
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST