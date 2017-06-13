Person of interest in shooting cleared of suspicion, police say

Person of interest. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman who had been considered a person of interest in the Jan. 19 shooting has been cleared of suspicion, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers received reports about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 19 of a shooting at a home on the 3900 block of Spring Road. An investigation showed that a robbery prompted the shooting.

A man, later identified as Donald Paciotti, was found at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident may call Metro at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.