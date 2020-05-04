Police find man dead after investigating gunfire on Fremont Street

Las Vegas police said they found a man dead Monday after investigating gunfire on Fremont Street. Police suspect he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At a briefing near the scene Monday afternoon, officer Larry Hadfield said police suspect the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man’s identity has not been released.

Police reported at about 11:30 a.m. Monday that they were investigating a shooting in which a suspect fired a weapon at officers in the 1900 block of Fremont Street, near Bruce Street.

Shortly before noon, Hadfield issued a news release that stated, “Officers believe they have located the suspect in a nearby alley and is now being treated as a barricade.”

At the afternoon briefing, Hadfield said officers went to a residence in search of a man who was wanted on two felony warrants and who had absconded from house arrest. When officers arrived at the home, the man fled down an alley, and officers heard the sound of a firearm discharging before finding the man’s body.

Streets in the area remain closed while police continue their investigation.

