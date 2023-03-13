Police find man killed at apartment after wounded man dropped at hospital

Las Vegas police officers found the body Sunday while performing a welfare check at apartment after a man with a gunshot wound to his head was dropped off at a hospital.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department officers discovered a man who had been shot to death Sunday afternoon after another man had arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.

At about 2 p.m. Sunday, the injured man was dropped off at the hospital, Metro Lt. Andrew Kelvington said at the time.

Police units then responded to the 1300 block of H Street and found the second man, who was declared dead at the scene, according to a release from Metro Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on either shooting may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

The Clark County coroner’s office was expected to identify the man who died.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.