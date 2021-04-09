Police investigate shots fired on the Strip

Las Vegas police are investigating the firing of gunshots on the Las Vegas Strip early Friday, but police said they did not locate anyone who was injured.

More than a dozen Las Vegas police cars were observed in the parking lot of the Travelodge in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South as officers investigated a shooting early Friday, April 9, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating the firing of gunshots on the Las Vegas Strip early Friday, but police said they did not locate anyone who was injured.

Lt. Jesse Roybal said at 5 a.m. someone fired multiple rounds in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Harmon Avenue.

“Subjects have been detained and no victims have been located as of now,” Roybal said.

At least 12 police vehicles were observed in the parking lot of the Travelodge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.