Police investigating officer-involved shooting in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer early Saturday in the southwest valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced the shooting just before 1:25 a.m. at 9350 S. Cimarron Road, near Blue Diamond Road.

No other details were immediately released. It wasn’t clear whether anyone was injured.

It was the seventh shooting investigated this year by Metro involving one of their own, Las Vegas Review-Journal records show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

9350 S Cimarron Rd Las Vegas, NV 89178