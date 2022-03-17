53°F
Police investigating two shootings in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2022 - 6:31 am
 
Las Vegas police said they were investigating two shootings overnight in northeast Las Vegas that occurred within a short distance of one another.

The first happened at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday when police received a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Sandy Lane, near East Gowan Road and Lamb Boulevard. A victim was transported to University Medical Center with what were described as survivable injuries. No further information was released.

At 12:35 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of San Marcos Street, near Sandy Lane and East Carey Avenue. Again, a victim was taken to the hospital with survivable injuries and police released no further information.

It was not immediately clear if police believe the shootings are related.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

