Police investigating two shootings in northeast Las Vegas
It was not immediately clear if police believe the shootings are related.
Las Vegas police said they were investigating two shootings overnight in northeast Las Vegas that occurred within a short distance of one another.
The first happened at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday when police received a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Sandy Lane, near East Gowan Road and Lamb Boulevard. A victim was transported to University Medical Center with what were described as survivable injuries. No further information was released.
At 12:35 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of San Marcos Street, near Sandy Lane and East Carey Avenue. Again, a victim was taken to the hospital with survivable injuries and police released no further information.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
