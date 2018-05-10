Police looking for suspects in east Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas gang detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in an east valley parking lot shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Las Vegas gang detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in an east valley parking lot shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Three people were hospitalized, including a 10-year-old girl and her mother, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to the shooting about 4:40 p.m. on the 300 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Stewart Avenue.

Officers learned that two young men got into an argument with several people as they left a business, and the argument escalated into a shooting that carried across a street and into a parking lot southeast of the intersection, police said in a release Wednesday.

The mother and daughter were bystanders and were shot in the parking lot, police said. A third person was shot in the hip.

All three were hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with survivable injuries.

Several vehicles also were shot, the release said.

A woman driving north on Nellis was grazed by a bullet but did not receive medical attention, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said Tuesday.

Police described their two suspects as black and between 16 and 25 years old. One of the young men was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue basketball shorts, and the second was last seen wearing a gray shirt with maroon shorts.

Metro urged anybody with information to call gang detectives at 702-828-7826 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

