Police looking for suspects involved in shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Officers were called at 2:38 a.m. to the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard after a bystander took a gun away from an armed man following a fight on the casino floor, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

(LVMPD)

(LVMPD)

(LVMPD)

Police are searching for two men suspected in connection to a shooting Friday on the Las Vegas Strip.

Officers were called at 2:38 a.m. to the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard after a bystander took a gun away from an armed man following a fight on the casino floor, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe two men walked toward the elevators after the fight and when the bystander, described by police as a “good Samaritan,” saw one of the men pull out a handgun, he fought to disarm the man.

“As they struggled over the weapon one round was fired and the handgun was dropped. The Samaritan picked up the handgun and turned it over to an arriving security officer as the suspect and the second male fled from the area,” the statement read.

The suspected shooter is described as a 6-foot-tall Black man last seen wearing a dark shirt, whitewashed pants, white shoes and a baseball hat. Police are also looking for a second man described as a Black man with dreadlocks and a goatee. He’s about 5-foot-8 and was last seen wearing a light shirt, white shoes and jeans.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro’s gang crimes section at 702-828-7826.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.