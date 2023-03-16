Police: Man shot girlfriend 5 times

A 38-year-old Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after police say he shot his girlfriend five times, critically injuring her.

Rodney James (Metropolitan Police Department)

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, Rodney James shot the woman once in the upper back, three times in the lower right buttock and one time in her right front thigh. The shooting happened in the 6900 block of Appleton Drive just before 10 p.m. on March 10.

Officers rendered aid to the woman at the scene before medical personnel took her to UMC Trauma, where she was listed in critical condition. The report also noted that blood was found on a stairwell leading to James’ apartment and in the apartment’s entryway.

The victim told police that she had tried to leave the apartment after she and James had gotten in a fight, and that James shot her before she was even halfway down the stairs. The victim said James then took her back into the apartment and called 911 for an ambulance.

James told police much of the night was a blur to him and he had blacked out and did not remember the fight. James told officers it “did not make sense” that he shot the victim, but never denied shooting her. James later wrote a note repeatedly apologizing for the incident, the report stated.

Police arrested James on March 14. He’s due in court on March 20.

