Police release 16th batch of records from Las Vegas shooting

A view of Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 2, 2017, the day after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal

More than 10 months after the mass shooting on the Strip, Las Vegas police on Wednesday released another batch of records from the tragedy, which occurred during the final night of the Route 91 Harvest festival.

It marked the 16th court-ordered release since early May of Metropolitan Police Department audio, video or documents from the Oct. 1 attack, which left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds more injured.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters are currently analyzing the new files, which consist of 22 body camera videos.

Police previously released more than 3,000 pages of witness statements and officer reports, as well as 911 calls and other body camera footage. A Review-Journal examination of those records found that many officers experienced communication problems during the mass shooting response.

The newspaper and other media organizations sued for the records in the days after the shooting. Metro fought their release for months, then began releasing the records in batches of varying size and type after a court forced the department to comply.

Metro released its own 187-page report on the shooting investigation in early August. A separate FBI report will not be ready until sometime after the one-year anniversary, according to The Associated Press.

