Shootings

Police release video of suspected Red Rock Resort shooter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2023 - 9:47 pm
 
Updated September 21, 2023 - 6:27 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man was shot outside Red Rock Resort in an attempted robbery Wednesday night.

At around 8 p.m. an unknown person approached a man about 100 yards away from the valet area of the resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., and fired one shot that struck the man in the jaw, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco.

He said the man’s injury was not life threatening. The shooter was still outstanding, and Lourenco said the back parking lot was the only part of the resort that was closed as of 9:30 p.m.

Police said in a statement Thursday afternoon that the shooting occurred during an attempted robbery in the 1500 block of South Pavilion Center Drive.

Surveillance footage captured a black Chevrolet Camaro approach a man that was walking. The passenger in the Chevrolet, wearing a black football jersey with the number 83 on the back, exited the car and shot the man before getting back in the car, which fled.

Police released video of the Chevrolet and suspected shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SACInvestigations@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

