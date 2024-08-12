Police reveal ID of knife-wielding man shot 7 times by officers

Police release body-cam footage and the identity of the knife-wielding man in a Las Vegas police shooting.

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant sheriff Jamie Prosser addresses media during a press conference regarding a police shooting at Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. Pictured on screen is the knife the suspect used. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant sheriff Jamie Prosser addresses media during a press conference regarding a police shooting at Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Body camera footage showing a confrontation between police and a knife-wielding suspect in a police shooting shown during a press conference at Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant sheriff Jamie Prosser addresses media during a press conference regarding a police shooting at Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. Pictured on screen is the suspect, Shae Houston Courtroul. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police shared body camera footage on Monday and the identity of a man shot while charging at police with a knife last week.

Shae Houston Courtroul, 57, held a knife over his head while charging at officers, leading officers to shoot him, according to Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser.

Police say that two officers were conducting an unrelated pedestrian stop at 4:28 a.m. Thursday on Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, when that pedestrian fled on foot and the officers asked for additional help. Two more officers responded to the request for help.

That was when Courtroul slowly approached the four officers in a white Nissan Kicks, according to police.

Courtroul stepped out from the car wearing a hospital gown and was armed with a black folding knife, says police.

Body camera footage shows Courtroul leaving the vehicle as it rolled down the street.

Officers demanded that he drop the knife, but he began to “aggressively advance” at officers, leading to them to shoot him, according to Prosser.

Officers Jeremy Johnson, 32, and Jacobo Solis, 22, each fired four rounds, Prosser said in a briefing. Prosser also noted that Officers Dominick Nelson, 26, fired three rounds and Andrew Collins, 39, fired six rounds.

Courtroul was shot seven times, according to Prosser.

Police say that Courtroul was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, which has since been stabilized.

Prior to the shooting, Courtroul had checked himself into a hospital, but left before being released by hospital staff, Prosser said.

After the incident, police said, the officers were placed on administrative leave, something that is routine after an officer-involved shooting.

This officer-involved shooting is the eighth incident in 2024 and the third non-fatal shooting this year.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com.