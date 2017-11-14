Police say drug deal led to shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police believe a drug deal gone bad Tuesday morning on the Strip led to a shooting that left one man in the hospital and a suspect on the run.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in front of the Monte Carlo on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday morning, Nov. 14, 2017. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to Metropolitan Police Capt. John Pelletier, the two men knew each other and were trying to complete a narcotics transaction around 6:20 a.m. when an altercation erupted and one of the men shot the other twice.

The incident occurred in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South in front of the Monte Carlo, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The wounded man made his way to the Mandalay Bay where he was found by police and taken to a hospital.

As of 7:45 a.m., the man was in surgery with injuries that were not life-threatening, Pelletier said.

Police have leads on the suspect and believe he fled to another part of Las Vegas, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

