Police shoot robbery suspect west of Strip

The shooting occurred near West Flamingo Road and South Valley View Boulevard.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A robbery suspect was shot by Las Vegas police Thursday night west of the Strip.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were watching the man around 11 p.m. near West Flamingo Road and South Valley View Boulevard, according to a video statement from Capt. Joshua Martinez.

“While attempting to take him into custody, he produced a firearm, prompting the officers to discharge their firearms, striking the suspect,” Martinez said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center trauma center with unknown injuries. Martinez said he was in “stable condition” without providing further details.

The names of the officers are expected to be released within two days of the shooting, according to department policy.

Thursday night’s shooting was the second time Metro officers had shot at someone so far this year, and neither were fatal.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.