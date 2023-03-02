42°F
Shootings

Police shooting under investigation in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2023 - 7:35 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was shot by Las Vegas police in Henderson Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street after Las Vegas police pursued a vehicle connected with a suspected robbery, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

He said the pursuit started around 6:20 p.m. and ended when the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Sunset and Stephanie. The shooting occurred when people ran from the vehicle.

Ibarra said one person was taken to a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.

No officers were injured, according to Ibarra.

The intersection of Sunset and Stephanie was closed in all directions, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

