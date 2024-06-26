Records ID burglary suspect shot by Las Vegas police

A 41-year-old man shot by Las Vegas police on Tuesday during a burglary call at a home is facing a half-dozen felony charges, according to court and jail records.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of Valley Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of Valley Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A 41-year-old man shot by Las Vegas police on Tuesday during a burglary call at a home is facing a half-dozen felony charges, according to court and jail records.

Matthew Tindall was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on three counts of attempted murder, two counts of home invasion and one count each of battery with a deadly weapon and resisting police with a deadly weapon.

The Metropolitan Police Department didn’t disclose his medical condition Tuesday, and it wasn’t immediately clear if Tindall was still hospitalized.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said officers responded to the 2000 block of Valley Drive, south of West Lake Mead Boulevard about 9:45 a.m.

A resident had reported finding a man inside their home, who was armed with a knife, police said. The man fled to another home where officers found him fighting with someone, police said.

The man disobeyed commands to drop the knife prompting an officer to shoot him, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Las Vegas police has shot three people within the past week.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.