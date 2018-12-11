Reno police investigate vehicle fired on near UNR campus

Victim was in the vehicle when a shooter or shooters unleashed a barrage of gunfire Monday night, but was unharmed.

University of Nevada, Reno

RENO — Police are investigating reports of multiple shots fired into a vehicle late Monday on the edge of the University of Nevada, Reno, campus.

Police say they responded to reports of shots fired received from student housing units at University Terrace and West Street about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

They found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes but no injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody.

Investigators say the victim was in the vehicle in an alley when the shooter drove up and opened fire. The victim, who was not hit, attempted to drive away, but crashed.

The suspected shooter or shooters fled the scene in another vehicle.

Police closed streets around the area several blocks north of the downtown casino district for about two hours.